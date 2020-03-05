Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I waited years to take this photo (double exposure for sky (5 sec.) and earth 12 sec.): it happens only once a year, that the full moon rises in the blue hour, a few minutes after sunset, perfectly aligned with the lighthouse. Both lights are symmetrically reflected on the sea. The atmosphere becomes unique and magical at the same time.