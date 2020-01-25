Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo at the Guillemins station in Liège, Belgium. During the holiday season, it was lit up with purple. It was a first, because Liège is the city of Standard (football club, in red and white) and purple is the color of Standard's "enemy" club which is Anderlecht! Belgian-style paradox.

I did a whole series at 70-200 to look for details in this architecture so "crazy" by Calatrava. I came back with the 24 and the 14mm, just to change the points of view completely.

Given this architecture all in curve and the deformations brought by the 14mm, it was necessary to be well placed to frame at best, among the people present, the trains.

This station has been photographed thousands of times but there is always a way to find that little something that others don't have! As we say back home: "go through Liège, we do the fair"