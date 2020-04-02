Guillemins, Liege, Belgium by Pierre Lefort

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this photo at the Guillemins station in Liège. Station built by architect Calatrava, who also built New York's Ground Zero station. I had already gone out there using only the 70-200 to see the architecture differently, trying to focus on details. This time, I went there with the 14mm to see very wide! This photo illustrates the roof of the station, made of glass, steel and concrete. After my black and white treatment, I returned the photo to give it a more dynamic perspective, finally, this is only my opinion ...! This roof is a set of curves that go in all directions in places , or, here, in the center of the station, it gives us a fairly impressive symmetry and graphics when we are there. I tried to reproduce this emotion of grandeur by presenting this photo to you.