Guillemins, Liege, Belgium by Pierre Lefort

Guillemins, Liege, Belgium by Pierre Lefort
I took this photo at the Guillemins station in Liège. Station built by architect Calatrava, who also built New York's Ground Zero station. I had already gone out there using only the 70-200 to see the architecture differently, trying to focus on details. This time, I went there with the 14mm to see very wide! This photo illustrates the roof of the station, made of glass, steel and concrete. After my black and white treatment, I returned the photo to give it a more dynamic perspective, finally, this is only my opinion ...! This roof is a set of curves that go in all directions in places , or, here, in the center of the station, it gives us a fairly impressive symmetry and graphics when we are there. I tried to reproduce this emotion of grandeur by presenting this photo to you.

