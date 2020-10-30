Gueirua, Asturias, Spain by Ricardo Franco

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The clock strikes 06:00, Spanish time! Already geared for a new exploration towards the unknown, I decide to start the descent to Gueirua beach, one of the ones that most aroused my curiosity and excitement along the Asturian coast.

It was already on the 5th day of ascending and descending with a loaded backpack on my back and my body began to gradually accuse the weariness of so many steep incursions.

I knew that in order to live and photograph the experience of being in this place in all its glory, it was necessary that the visit was made at low tide, which had already been planned beforehand.

After about 1.5 km of walking on a very steep descent, I finally arrived at the place, still emerged in total darkness as the sun would not rise until around 08:30.

With the help of the headlight I venture among the rugged rocks of imposing dimension, jumping from puddle to puddle and trying to keep my balance to avoid taking any false steps. It was not more than half an hour before I ended up in a deeper puddle and had water inside my boots. It doesn't matter, I thought, at least I won't be worried anymore about not getting my feet wet and I can focus 100% on the essential!

The truth is that by this time I was already completely dazzled with all the surrounding scenery and despite not yet seeing any glimpse of dawn on the horizon I already had a good idea of the magnificence of this landscape. Of so many places that I had the privilege to visit I had never seen anything that resembled this morphology and geology.

I sat on the top of the highest rocks for several times, contemplating the moment and letting my senses absorb as much as possible the intense aroma of the sea, the night breeze, the sound of the sea echoing between rocks and sometimes just the silence of the night.

Without any rush for the sunrise to arrive, I kept enjoying every instant until finally the moment that had led me there was finally near.

This was not just another sunrise but an entire crescendo that had culminated in an unforgettable dawn that I will always take with me!

Aesthetic and Technical Approach

My goal with this image was to put a focus on the central area where we can see the mountain peaks, highlighting the dynamic movement of the water and using a short exposure of 1.5 seconds to freeze it, which in addition to reinforcing the visual guide lines allows to convey more movement and intensity in a landscape that intends to be dramatic and intense in order to express what I felt in the place.

In terms of compositional techniques, I used the notion of geometric figures with the triangle formed by the central area to the foreground as well as the orientation of guide lines.

I used a quite different framing from the usual on this beach and started on the opposite side to what is photographed by everyone, since I consider this to be one of those privileged places where we can fully explore our creativity and a multitude of compositions without running the risk of repeating what has already been done by everyone else .