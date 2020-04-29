Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was my fourth trip to Iceland, I decided to spend this time on the Snaefellsness Peninsula as there is much to explore there encapsulated into a smaller area to traverse. This was the second night this time that I drive to Kirkjufellsfoss, the Water fall associated with the Church like shaped Mountain, This was summer, the season of the midnight sun, The first night I was there had low clouds and fog which was also beautiful in a moody way. This second night the midnight sun was out in her glory and this is what I was fortunate enough to have seen and captured with great wonder and gratitude for this beautiful evening under the midnight sun of the beautiful magical land of Iceland.