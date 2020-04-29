User Icon
Grundarfjordur, Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland by Rena Goodfriend-Leve

By on 0 Comments

Grundarfjordur, Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland by Rena Goodfriend-Leve
Views: 1,340


This was my fourth trip to Iceland, I decided to spend this time on the Snaefellsness Peninsula as there is much to explore there encapsulated into a smaller area to traverse. This was the second night this time that I drive to Kirkjufellsfoss, the Water fall associated with the Church like shaped Mountain, This was summer, the season of the midnight sun, The first night I was there had low clouds and fog which was also beautiful in a moody way. This second night the midnight sun was out in her glory and this is what I was fortunate enough to have seen and captured with great wonder and gratitude for this beautiful evening under the midnight sun of the beautiful magical land of Iceland.

