Picture Story

That morning in October my son and I started early because we had a 2.5 hours drive to Groningen and wanted to arrive long before sunrise. We arrived close to this spot and after parking the car at a small parking area we had a coffee and started our little stroll to the mill. We arrived there with the first glow on the horizon and the mist was perfect. We tried different settings and viewpoints and I showed to my son how to use the GND filters before the light was exactly how I wanted it. A good start for a day full of photopraphing together with my Junior.