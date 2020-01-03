Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I frequently pass this spot during my regular morning walks in the Groenendaal forest in Heemstede, Holland. The scene constantly transforms with changes in the light, weather, and seasons.

This image is from a mid-winter morning when a moderate ground fog lay on the forest. The stillness of the air provided for an almost perfect mirror on the pond surface, thus closing the loops on the curving tree branches.