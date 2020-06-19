All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I captured this image on New Year's day 2020, my first of the year. What I think is interesting is that I captured this with a DJI Osmo Pocket. For those who are not familiar with this device it has a tiny form factor with a 3-axis gimbal mount for the camera head. It is quite flexible in allowing ISO and shutter speed selection and allows capture of RAW files. It easily fits in a shirt or coat pocket (thus the name). I carry one with me every morning on may walks through this forest.

As you can see it does a very nice job of detail and color rendition. On this particular morning a low fog and dull gray light hung over the forest but the golden orange color of the autumn beech leaves were still vibrant and provided a nice contrast in framing the path through the trees.