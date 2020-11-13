All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a journey through Alaska at the end of September one evening we headed for a campground at the Glen Highway near Slana on the edge of the Wrangell Saint Elias Wilderness. The campsite was directly on the shore of the Grizzly Lake presenting a fantastic panorama. While a delicious salmon was sizzling on the barbecue, the evening sun bathed the autumnally colored trees on the other side of the lake in a golden light, a view that makes the heart of every photographer beat faster. "Alpenglühen" - every landscape photographer who travels in the mountains knows the term. In my travel diary I have named the evening natural spectacle "forest glow" in reference to this.