Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA by Katherine Karsten

A picture of Multnomah Falls, Oregon, along Highway 30 of the Columbia River Gorge. This was taken when the lighting was perfect from the setting sun. The best time to visit this area is in the fall, when the leaves are changing for an abudance of colors with unique opportunities.

You can spend hours and hours, hiking, walking and, driving the area to find some of the most beautiful scenery. Parking is at a premium, in the summer, due to popularity. Shuttle buses can be taken from the Outlet Mall near Troutdale, Oregon.