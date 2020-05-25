All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

My entry was taken in Gresham, Oregon. Gresham is located just east of Portland via Interstate 84, (I-84), which continues on to the Columbia River Gorge. Everyone should have the opportunity to visit the National Historic Columbia River Gorge with it's waterfalls and scenic viewpoints. What an Oregon Gem!

This is one of my favorite annual plants; my Azalea. It blooms in the spring and puts on a brilliant and strong show! I have grown the plant in a container, but this year I will plant it into my yard to add accent to our Laurel Bushes, so it will give it a nice accent to show off.