Misty Landscape Assignment

Grenoble, France by Agata Wozniak-Kwasniewska

Grenoble, France by Agata Wozniak-Kwasniewska
While climbing a mountain called Dent de Crolles near Grenoble and hiking in a very dense fog, suddenly the cloud was gone for a few minutes and this amazing view to Col du Coq and Chamechaude in the background appeared. The cloud stayed there for at least half of the day and we were not able to admire a magnificent view from Dent de Crolles, but for me, the misty landscapes are much more interesting to photograph than those with clear blue sky.

