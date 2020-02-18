San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA by Betsy Botsford

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I grew up camping in the San Juan mountains of Colorado. They will always be the place I feel most home and most alive. After many years of living away from home, I returned this year to Colorado and have spent many happy days in the mountains since. On the day this picture was taken I had no plans to do anything other than drive through the mountains. We were traveling south to Durango Colorado to have Thanksgiving with my brother and his family.

I dressed for the car ride but not for photography. I only had light loafer shoes and thin leggings on, but as it turned out the mountain passes were well dressed that day with moody, snowy light and I was blessed with my camera in the car. As we came over Molas pass, the light was a dream and I was compelled to brave the cold. I only had a pair of thin snow boots in the car, but something is better than nothing. I pulled them on and stepped out into the waist deep snow. I could not walk far due to the depth of the snow and being so poorly dressed so I made do with my vantage point and composed as best I could. Upon opening Lightroom, I was most pleased that I had stopped. This has turned into one of my favorite photos and one I return to over and over to remember that dreamy light.