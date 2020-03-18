Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went to Greenwood Furnace State Park, which is near where I live, to capture the reflections of autumn-colored trees. I went earlier in the morning hoping to catch some fog on the lake in the park. I walked out on a short board walk above the lake, and focused on photographing a band of trees at the lake’s edge. When I finished and turned around, I saw this scene. I quickly moved my tripod and camera into position to take a series of exposures of this scene. I used f22 to get the close foreground and distant trees in focus, and a one second exposure to best capture the reflections.