Misty Landscape Assignment

Great Smoky Mountains NP, Tennessee, USA by Roger Trentham

Picture Story

A friend and I went to Morton Overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park hoping for a beautiful sunset. When we arrived there were about 20 people at the overlook waiting for the sun to settle behind the ridges and hopefully produce nice color in the high clouds. Just as the sun approached the horizon a low cloud came in from behind us and began to settle in the foreground.

As the sun became obscured by the clouds the sky exploded in color. It was constantly changing from yellow to orange to red. It was a matter of adjusting exposure for the changing lighting conditions and attempt to find a compelling scene as the lighting and cloud cover evolved. I waited until the sun was partially blocked by the clouds and I began shooting images of the sun, mountains ridges and moving clouds. It was fast and furious for about ten minutes then the clouds completely blocked the sun and all light and color was lost. To witness and photograph this incredibly colorful and changing landscape was awe inspiring! I live in the Smoky Mountains and I well know her changing moods but this was certainly one of the best, most colorful sunsets I have ever photographed.

