Picture Story

This is a photograph of peak fall foliage day in the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. It is significant to me because it is the first photograph that I actually found myself, without help from someone else taking me to a location. I hiked about a mile into the woods along a stream, found this scene and found it to be almost spiritual. There was a light drizzle of rain and the light falling onto the stream was golden and soft. I worked for almost an hour to find just the right composition that I hoped would capture the magic of the moment. It remains one of my favorite photographs that I have ever taken, perhaps because it marked my transition from a beginner to a more confident photographer.