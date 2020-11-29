All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Newfound Gap which is one of the highest points in the Eastern Parts of the United States is a great place to capture sunrise images but a lot of people miss the beauty of the fog rolling through on the daily basis. This was a second trip after the day before not seeing much a sunrise but coming back and capturing this beautiful section of fog rolling through the Gap while the fall colors still stood out.

The weather was perfect for the day and the colors looked wonderful with the diffused light shining on them. The capture was fairly simple, tripod, set up the exposure, and make sure the elements are composed.

I would go anytime of the year honestly because the views are beautiful and really shows you how well the mountains are and how much everyone really loves them.