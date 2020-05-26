All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Saskatchewan is home to a diverse prairie landscape. Contrary to popular stereotypes that would indicate it is just flat, there is a lot to see across this Canadian province. This is very true when you venture into the southwest. Home to Cypress Hills, Grasslands National Park, and the Great Sandhills; this corner of Saskatchewan is home to some great photographic potential. I had visited the Great Sandhills in 2018 with a friend and was struck by its rugged beauty. In places, sand stretched out to the horizon; it felt nothing like the Saskatchewan I knew. At the time, though, I had a very different photographic approach. Focusing on wide scenics, I didn't even have a telephoto lens in my bag.

That mindset has shifted recently to a focus on smaller, more intimate landscapes, so I determined to head back to this nature preserve with a different perspective. I was curious if I could make a compelling image that could show the world this "flat" prairie province in a very unique way. So, in May of 2020, I planned a weekend trip out this way and was met with some incredibly windy conditions. At first, I lamented my bad luck after getting sandblasted relentlessly for hours on end. But, it dawned on me that this same wind could help to create a unique photograph. So, for sunset, I found a ridge that looked down on the dunes and attached my telephoto lens to my camera. I stood watching the wind kick sand up as the evening light hit it, amazed that such a place existed only 4 hours from home.