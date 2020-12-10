Great Sandhills, Saskatchewan, Canada by Scott Aspinall

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Saskatchewan is home to a diverse prairie landscape. This is very true when you venture into the southwest. Home to Cypress Hills, Grasslands National Park, and the Great Sandhills; this corner of Saskatchewan is home to some great photographic potential. I had visited the Great Sandhills in 2018 with a friend and was struck by its rugged beauty. In places, sand stretched out to the horizon; it felt nothing like the Saskatchewan I knew. At the time, though, I had a very different photographic approach. Focusing on wide scenics, I didn't even have a telephoto lens in my bag.

That mindset has shifted recently to a focus on smaller, more intimate landscapes, so I determined to head back to this nature preserve with a different perspective. I was curious if I could make a compelling image that could show the world this "flat" prairie province in a unique way. So, in May of 2020, I planned a weekend trip out this way and was met with some incredibly windy conditions. After getting sandblasted during my first day there, I hiked the few miles back to the car, sleeping in the vehicle that night. I woke up at 4 AM the following morning and hiked the few kilometres out to the main dunes for sunrise. For a brief moment, the sun broke through and illuminated the clouds and dunes, allowing me to photograph a nice wide scene. But as soon as the light exploded, it quit. The sun ducked back behind clouds and it remained there for a couple of hours. During this time, I wandered the dunes, looking for some abstract photos and came across this scene where three dunes merged that disorients the viewer. I waited for the sun to pop through the clouds and when it did, snapped this photo.