Picture Story

The Great Sand Dunes National Park is one of my favorites and I visit often as it is only a couple of hours from where I live. It’s known for huge dunes like the towering Star Dune, and for the seasonal Medano Creek and beach created at the base of the dunes. The largest sand dunes in the USA. This shot was taken on the way up hiking Star Dune which his the highest dune in the park. It was morning and the light was soft and perfect. This was taken in early spring which is the best time to go.

There are many things to do thing besides hiking the dunes, sand sledding, Medano Creek beach play especially in the spring runoff from the mountains is beautiful, experiencing the night, the stars are incredible, forest hiking, climbing to alpine lakes and peaks, and more.