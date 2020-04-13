User Icon
Great Falls, Virginia, USA by Jeffrey Miller

Views: 1,015


I live about 20 minutes from Great Falls. I got up early one spring day just so I could get the sunrise over the falls. It was a bonus to get some mist and fog over the water. I was all alone on the overlook so I didn't have to worry about other photographers in my shot. This was a long exposure using a new ND filter I just received. I had the camera mounted on a tripod. I did a little post processing to bring out the colors in the sky and details in the rocks.

