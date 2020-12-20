All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken in my backyard during the later stage of a strong blizzard when the snow and wind had calmed and were more tolerable for an excursion outdoors. It had snowed around 12 inches by this time. I was walking around my yard taking some winter pictures to capture the winter scene when I saw our row of ponderosa pine trees looking like I was in a fantasy winter wonderland. This ended up being my favorite image of the day.