Grayson, Kentucky, USA by James McRoberts

Picture Story

Honestly this image came from just driving around after work doing some cloud chasing that ended up chasing the storm. Storms are still one of my favorite things to chase and capturing images of them are fun. Some find it simple to do but what people donʻt realize is that knowing how to capture and what to look for in the frame can make or break the image. Also knowing how to show what your want in post processing tells a lot about not only your story but also the vibe or mood you want to set in the image.

I feel Black & White Photography is something that honestly a lot of people forget about because in digital photography you mainly see color photography getting all the love but I feel black and white photography will give you that mood, that story, and help the viewer see what you where trying to create a lot easier then a color photograph will.