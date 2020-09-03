User Icon
Gray Hawk, Ky, USA by James McRoberts

Gray Hawk, Ky, USA by James McRoberts
I went back to my first waterfall visit after taking about 4 years off of shooting photography. This was at Flat Lick Falls in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Gray Hawk Kentucky.

Previously I was trying to get into the base of the waterfall and really had a hard time figuring it out but deep down I knew that I was going to need to get down in the base to capture this wonderful image that was just waiting for me.

This time I was prepared with hiking boots and a good camera bag that I could scale the side of a wall that had a small edge that I could make my way down. It was a bit treacherous because the side of the mountain never sees sunlight and is covered in moss but I took my time and made my way down into the base of the waterfall and boy was it worth it. I capture a few different images throughout my trip down there but to see the waterfall while in the bottom is a much better experience then seeing it from the overlook that is there.

Best season to visit is anytime that they have a good rain and the waterfall is flowing. Spring time is ideal.

