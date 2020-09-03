All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I went back to my first waterfall visit after taking about 4 years off of shooting photography. This was at Flat Lick Falls in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Gray Hawk Kentucky.

Previously I was trying to get into the base of the waterfall and really had a hard time figuring it out but deep down I knew that I was going to need to get down in the base to capture this wonderful image that was just waiting for me.

This time I was prepared with hiking boots and a good camera bag that I could scale the side of a wall that had a small edge that I could make my way down. It was a bit treacherous because the side of the mountain never sees sunlight and is covered in moss but I took my time and made my way down into the base of the waterfall and boy was it worth it. I capture a few different images throughout my trip down there but to see the waterfall while in the bottom is a much better experience then seeing it from the overlook that is there.

Best season to visit is anytime that they have a good rain and the waterfall is flowing. Spring time is ideal.