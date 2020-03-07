Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was supposed to be a morning where my wife and two kids would check out river rafting options on the Snake River in Wyoming, USA, just outside Great Tetons National Park. All I had with me was a point-and-shoot Olympus SP 510UZ, a good camera to be sure but not exactly the most versatile camera for shooting landscapes. Driving back from our rafting exploration, I noticed a sign indicating an area to pull off the road with access to a picnic area and a short trail.

I grabbed my camera for the stroll with my family, hoping I'd get a nice vacation shot of the four of us with the Great Tetons in the background. Turning a corner of the trail, I came upon the vista of the fabulous mountains reflecting in a small tributary to the Snake River. Pure luck. I did get the vacation shot I hoped for but also one of the best photos of the Grand Tetons I took during that trip.