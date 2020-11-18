All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn is a glorious time to visit Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Fortunately for me the park is just a day's drive from my home in central Oregon. The cooler temperatures combined with the crisp fall air makes it pleasant to hike around and seek out landscapes to photograph. Come late September the aspen trees start changing, with their green leaves taking on a golden yellow color. In addition, the cottonwood trees exhibit a darker and somewhat orange hue. Capturing an image of this color combination on a hillside below the magnificent Teton mountain range is truly a grand vision of the autumn season.