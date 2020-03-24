User Icon
Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park, USA by John Nicklin

By on 0 Comments

Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park, USA by John Nicklin
Views: 889


Latest Assignment

Visiting Yellowstone is always a high point of any trip. This day the weather was perfect, the sky was brilliant blue with those huge billowing clouds that add drama.

We were at Grand Prismatic Spring for this shot. The colours in the pools were spectacular, the perfectly still water made a mirror to the sky, bringing the clouds down to earth adding an ethereal feeling to the scene. Having only brought the 70-200mm with me on the trail, I was at a disadvantage angle-wise. Making eight shots and stitching them later was the solution that came to mind, luckily the clouds were virtually motionless in the sky and the pano came together on the screen.

