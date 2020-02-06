Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

High winds on Lake Michigan are very common, and this morning it was very windy. I wanted to showcase the busy waves next to the lighthouse, but I also wanted to give the waves a kind of painted appearance, so used a slower shutter speed. The Grand Haven Lighthouse is a popular spot for local photographers. I like it because the weather conditions are constantly changing which keeps this place interesting.