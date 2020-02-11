Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Grand Haven Lighthouse is a great place to photograph in the winter. The day before I took this shot, we had high winds creating high waves that crashed onto the pier and catwalk leaving ice all over. I went out that very next morning to see the conditions after the storm had passed. I also found a fellow photographer at the scene, and that's who is in the far distance standing by the fog house.