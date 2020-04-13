Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Grand Falls in Arizona runs full only a few times a year. Getting one of those times match up with a nice sunset is a particular challenge. This image is a blend of a 30 second exposure with an ND filter for the water and a 1/30 second exposure necessary for hardscape due to the high winds. Grand Falls is also called Chocolate Falls for obvious reasons as the runoff picks up much of the sediment as the Little Colorado River flows across high desert in northern Arizona. The falls is on Navajo land. The Navajo nation closed this area due to COVID-19 a few days after this image was taken.