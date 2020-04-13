User Icon
You are at:»»»Grand Falls, Prescott, Arizona, USA by Robert Strain
Waterfall Assignment

Grand Falls, Prescott, Arizona, USA by Robert Strain

By on 0 Comments

Grand Falls, Prescott, Arizona, USA by Robert Strain
Views: 784


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Grand Falls in Arizona runs full only a few times a year. Getting one of those times match up with a nice sunset is a particular challenge. This image is a blend of a 30 second exposure with an ND filter for the water and a 1/30 second exposure necessary for hardscape due to the high winds. Grand Falls is also called Chocolate Falls for obvious reasons as the runoff picks up much of the sediment as the Little Colorado River flows across high desert in northern Arizona. The falls is on Navajo land. The Navajo nation closed this area due to COVID-19 a few days after this image was taken.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®