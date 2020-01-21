Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visiting the Grand Canyon in November can lead to some very cold nights of making long exposures to capture the nigh time shy. On this night my idea was to capture the star trails for the first hour and hopefully get the canyon light by the full moon that would rise at the end. The moon lite the clouds and canyon for the last 20 or so exposures giving it almost a daytime effect but still leaving the sky dark enough to capture the earths movement. AS the clouds moved slightly it seemed to give the image an overall softer look to it. The canyon is am awesome place to photography day or night.