All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After an intense snow storm at the south rim of the Grand Canyon I was able to get to Grandview Point and hike down to this spot where I could photograph this tree. The snow storm finally started to clear an d a small gap in the clouds allowed a little sunshine to come through. As the canyon warmed up, the dense clouds started to lift revealing this incredible scene. The grand canyon is still hidden from view giving this a soft ethereal look and feel.