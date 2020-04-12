Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA by Gary Gosewisch

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken from the south rim of the Grand Canyon in March. My friend and fellow photographer Eduardo Gallo can be seen looking for his next composition. The light on the rim can be OK or fantastic. I have my opinion but I'll let you decide what you think. The rock in the Grand Canyon ranges from 250 million years old near the top of the rim to over 2 billion years old at the bottom by the Colorado River.