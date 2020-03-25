Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A beautiful sunrise paints red the "Tre Levanne" mountains that are reflecting in the Ceresole Reale lake, a precious pearl of the Gran Paradiso National Park.

That morning I woke up early and I reached this wonderful point of view that I discovered the day before, with this marvellous rocks overlooking the water.

I found a leading line and I decided to let it conduct my eyes to this wonderful scenario that tells the history of this 3 guardians of the lake.