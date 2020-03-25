User Icon
Gran Paradiso National Park, Italy by Alberto Filipponi

Reflections Assignment

Reflections Assignment


A beautiful sunrise paints red the "Tre Levanne" mountains that are reflecting in the Ceresole Reale lake, a precious pearl of the Gran Paradiso National Park.

That morning I woke up early and I reached this wonderful point of view that I discovered the day before, with this marvellous rocks overlooking the water.

I found a leading line and I decided to let it conduct my eyes to this wonderful scenario that tells the history of this 3 guardians of the lake.

