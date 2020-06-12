User Icon
You are at:»»»Gouwzee, Monnickendam, Netherlands by Simone Opdam
Misty Landscape Assignment

Gouwzee, Monnickendam, Netherlands by Simone Opdam

Gouwzee, Monnickendam, Netherlands by Simone Opdam
Picture Story

Landscape photographers always hope for foggy conditions. It makes dreamscapes possible, especially when they appear around dusk or dawn. Fog and water are a combination that guarantees even more success. This particular morning in May had such conditions. A fast water like the Gouwzee, The Netherlnds, then turns into a mysterious place with ever changing sneak views of what lies ahead. Sun had already risen, but the sky kept its colour for some time. So I kept on capturing for a while.

