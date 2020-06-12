All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Landscape photographers always hope for foggy conditions. It makes dreamscapes possible, especially when they appear around dusk or dawn. Fog and water are a combination that guarantees even more success. This particular morning in May had such conditions. A fast water like the Gouwzee, The Netherlnds, then turns into a mysterious place with ever changing sneak views of what lies ahead. Sun had already risen, but the sky kept its colour for some time. So I kept on capturing for a while.