The Forest Service opened the road to Gooseberry Reservoir on June 17th last summer, or about six weeks later than usual because of the incredible amount of snow last winter. We left Las Vegas early that morning hoping the road would be passable and were prepared to hike three miles into the cabin. Luckily for our crew the road was open and there was only some patches of snow that we could plow through if you wanted to be adventurous. We got in and immediately went down to the lake to try fishing. The extremely heavy runoff filled the lake with sediment and not a single fish even nibbled on our bate. I cut my fishing losses and grabbed my little Sony and took advantage of the great light and fresh leaves on the aspens across the lake.