Picture Story

In Minnesota, early spring is not typically the best time to take landscape photos. The snow has pretty much melted and what remains is gray from the effect of that the cold and winds of winter. In addition, most of the trees are still without leaves. A few years ago, my children and I had a long weekend over spring break, so we decided to drive up to northern Minnesota along the Lake Superior shoreline. We spent a day at Gooseberry Falls State Park which is a beautiful park with five waterfalls. It was a great time to be there. During the spring, the falls are big and fast due to the melting snow and spring rains.