User Icon
You are at:»»»Gooseberry Falls SP, Two Harbors, MN, USA by Matthew Moses
Waterfall Assignment

Gooseberry Falls SP, Two Harbors, MN, USA by Matthew Moses

By on 0 Comments

Gooseberry Falls SP, Two Harbors, MN, USA by Matthew Moses
Views: 1,033


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of the first views you get of the Middle falls on the Gooseberry River at Gooseberry Falls State Park in Northern Minnesota. I like this view for the aged, exposed root with the flowing water behind it. This can get very crowded during fall colors season so I was there around 7am a few weeks before peak color to enjoy a crowd free view of the falls. Gooseberry Falls is easily acceptable and a fun location to shoot year round. In the winter you can capture amazing ice formations, then as the weather turns to Spring the snow melt leads to fast flowing water. By Fall the flow is lower and you can take in the color of the area. Any time of year its also a nice play to take in the night sky to capture the stars above the falls.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®