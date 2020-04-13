Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of the first views you get of the Middle falls on the Gooseberry River at Gooseberry Falls State Park in Northern Minnesota. I like this view for the aged, exposed root with the flowing water behind it. This can get very crowded during fall colors season so I was there around 7am a few weeks before peak color to enjoy a crowd free view of the falls. Gooseberry Falls is easily acceptable and a fun location to shoot year round. In the winter you can capture amazing ice formations, then as the weather turns to Spring the snow melt leads to fast flowing water. By Fall the flow is lower and you can take in the color of the area. Any time of year its also a nice play to take in the night sky to capture the stars above the falls.