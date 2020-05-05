Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Took this picture late afternoon on May 01st 2020 in Goodyear Arizona. Wanted to capture the contrast between the blue skies and fresh brightly lit yellow flowers on tree. This is the time of year to take landscapes in the state of Arizona. After light rains the desert is over flowing with any color on the palette. This image was taken a few miles due west of Phoenix off the I-10 Freeway Perryville Road Exit. Hope you enjoy the colors.