Golling Falls is located only a few hundred meters near the main road to Salzburg, next to the fascinating late gothic pilgrimage church of St. Nikolaus. It plunges 75m down two giant steps into the shaded valley below. For this picture, I had to step in my Keen sandals for this photo, but that was not a problem in August, in the middle of the summertime. The air temperature was 35°C. My Manfrotto Befree tripod, in combination with Formatt-Hitech filters, was enough for 2.5s long exposure.