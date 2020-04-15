User Icon
You are at:»»»Golling Falls Near Salzburg, Austria by Slobodan Siridzanski
Waterfall Assignment

Golling Falls Near Salzburg, Austria by Slobodan Siridzanski

By on 0 Comments

Golling Falls Near Salzburg, Austria by Slobodan Siridzanski
Views: 723


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Golling Falls is located only a few hundred meters near the main road to Salzburg, next to the fascinating late gothic pilgrimage church of St. Nikolaus. It plunges 75m down two giant steps into the shaded valley below. For this picture, I had to step in my Keen sandals for this photo, but that was not a problem in August, in the middle of the summertime. The air temperature was 35°C. My Manfrotto Befree tripod, in combination with Formatt-Hitech filters, was enough for 2.5s long exposure.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®