Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Golling Fall or Schwarzbach Fall is one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in Austria, located at Golling an der Salzach in the region Salzburg. The water has its origin in a cave named Schwarzbach Fall Höhle right above the waterfall. The cave entrance is five meters wide and only one meter high, but very deep. My image shows the uppermost cascade just below this cave. I thought it might be worth to give it a try and present this more intimate scene in square format.