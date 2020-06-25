All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Dawn walk from home across the nearby Golf Club during March. The scene has provided much inspiration and this particular morning the dawn was appearing behind the island with trees on it emerging through the mist.

I was able to shoot a sequence of shots as the mist was rising but this is my favourite due to the symmetry. Whilst the light was changing quickly as the sun rose and the mist cleared, the up was easy to arrange on the adjacent fairway as there were no players or ground-staff around.

Sadly, the club has now been sold and partitioned and the lake area is now on a private part. However, being 5 minutes’ walk from home, it does emphasise the importance of not neglecting one’s own neighbourhood. Although this was shot a few years ago, Lockdown ahs provided many recent opportunities to investigate and explore local places and scenes.