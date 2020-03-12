Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is much photographed iconic spot of San Francisco that I had the pleasure of capturing one summer evening.

Marshal beach in San Francisco, is a relatively easy beach to access if you are fit enough to climb up and down a few stairs. The beach is quite long and needs a bit of walking to reach the spot where the ocean reflects the bridge lights.

The long exposure of the ocean reflecting back the lights on the bridge, along with the low clouds above the bridge dispersing the bridge lights, adding the much needed color to the blue sky, and those two star-bursts make this shot one of my favorites.