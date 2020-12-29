All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken Christmas Day 2020 at Sunrise. An early start for Christmas Day was made very worth it with this spectacular sunrise. I am lucky enough to have this incredible view a short walk from home. The weather was perfect just a little chilly for the photographer. The sun rose directly above Charmouth on the Jurassic Coast. The cap shaped cliff just below the sun is the highest point on the South Coast of England and is a world heritage site. The stunning golden hour light was very apt for a cliff with such name, Golden Cap.