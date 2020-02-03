Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Based for a few days in Hayle, Cornwall, I decide to try my luck on the first evening by exploring nearby Godrevy Point. By the time I found an interesting angle to capture the lighthouse at sunset, and adjusted the tripod, the sky started to change color, to become totally orange and red! Added to the clouds already present, it was just beautiful. Great memory!