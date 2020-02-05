Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a five shot focus stack processed in Adobe Photoshop in order to ensure that the image is crisp throughout. I'd been looking for a composition for around thirty minutes or so when I came across the green rock pool that you see in the foreground. After that it was just a matter of maing sure that I kept some separation between the foreground rocks and the lighthouse island in order to maintain the scale.