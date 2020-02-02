Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Cornwall has some very beautiful coastal areas. Exploring them is always a lot of fun for me. One of my favorite spots is the Godrevy lighthouse. I was in an elevated position and the wind was very strong that morning. The waves kept whipping up the rocks. I tried different exposure times, I liked this one the best. The mood of light was nice, I’m very happy with the result.