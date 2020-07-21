Godrevy, Cornwall, England by Daryl Hutchinson

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The weather forecast for West Cornwall on the night in question, offered a glimmer of a hope for a comet photo and maybe a sunset with the cloud cover breaking for a few hours. So Plan A was to head to Botallack and the famous Crowns engine houses. This, unfortunately, was thwarted by a combination of the sea mist rolling and low cloud.

After living in Cornwall for 19 years, I have come to understand the nature of the area and the fact that there can be so many micro climates, so Plan B was initiated and I headed over towards Godrevy and yes, there was clear sky around but also quite a bit of broken cloud. With the tide coming in, I carefully selected my location and composition.

Patience is the key with any landscape/seascape photography. Whilst trying to work out which way the cloud was moving, it became obvious that it was actually fairly static but it was slowly starting to dissipate and this beautiful view came in to sight.

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise over Godrevy lighthouse