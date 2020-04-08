Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was taken on a visit to Godafoss Falls. The day was one of heave snow fall with accompanying 35+mph winds. Just holding the camera was a challenge. The wind plus the icy walkway made just standing a challenge. We started out from Akureyri on a trip that had been cancelled the day prior due to lesser weather conditions but went this day anyway. Glad we got to go but would have preferred slightly better conditions. Of the numerous sites we were scheduled to see only this one and one other proved worthwhile due to the weather. That said, I think the winter weather made this more spectacular than it would have been in nice weather. Winter is a grand time to visit Iceland but the potential for being weathered out is high.