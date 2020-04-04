Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Godafoss waterfall is located in the river Skjálfandafljót in north Iceland, the fourth largest river in Iceland. It is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, falling from a height of 12 metres (39 feet) over a width of 30 metres (98 feet).

When I was there, the weather changed constantly and the splashes of the water created serious problems with the lens. In the end I was lucky enough to have a ray of sunshine and a few minutes to take some shots.