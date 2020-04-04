User Icon
You are at:»»»Godafoss, Iceland by Nico Ruffato
Waterfall Assignment

Godafoss, Iceland by Nico Ruffato

By on 0 Comments

Godafoss, Iceland by Nico Ruffato
Views: 1,023


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Godafoss waterfall is located in the river Skjálfandafljót in north Iceland, the fourth largest river in Iceland. It is one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, falling from a height of 12 metres (39 feet) over a width of 30 metres (98 feet).

When I was there, the weather changed constantly and the splashes of the water created serious problems with the lens. In the end I was lucky enough to have a ray of sunshine and a few minutes to take some shots.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®